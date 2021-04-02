EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $605,000 Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 50.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $1,507,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $70,134,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 104,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,573,000 after purchasing an additional 12,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on LRCX shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $616.00 price objective (up from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $488.15.

Lam Research stock opened at $639.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $560.91 and a 200-day moving average of $467.79. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $213.29 and a 1 year high of $640.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $91.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

