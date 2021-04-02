EP Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 526.3% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock opened at $225.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $160.50 billion, a PE ratio of 45.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $127.70 and a 52-week high of $248.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $224.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.21.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 19.00%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.47.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

