Epiphany Technology Acquisition (NASDAQ:EPHY) Shares Down 0.2%

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY)’s stock price fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.64 and last traded at $9.77. 15,254 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 98,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:EPHY)

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

