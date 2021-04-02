Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900,000 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the February 28th total of 7,170,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 444.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 599.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,215 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinor ASA stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.69. 2,296,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,909,785. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $11.77 and a 1 year high of $20.81. The firm has a market cap of $65.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.86.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.36). Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.75 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 20.95%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EQNR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Societe Generale raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Santander downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

