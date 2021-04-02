Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for K92 Mining Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT) – Investment analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for K92 Mining in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 29th. Desjardins analyst D. Stewart now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.61.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KNT. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of K92 Mining from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.25 target price on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 target price on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of KNT stock opened at C$6.77 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.43. K92 Mining has a 12-month low of C$3.08 and a 12-month high of C$8.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.52.

About K92 Mining

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

