Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for SCYNEXIS, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SCYX)

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2021

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) – Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of SCYNEXIS in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now anticipates that the company will earn ($3.21) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($3.70). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SCYX. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of SCYNEXIS from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SCYNEXIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.38.

Shares of SCYX opened at $8.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.41 and its 200-day moving average is $6.84. SCYNEXIS has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($3.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($2.80).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCYX. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 10,517.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SCYNEXIS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in SCYNEXIS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in SCYNEXIS by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in SCYNEXIS by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 319,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total value of $2,628,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

SCYNEXIS Company Profile

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers therapies for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It is developing its lead product candidate, ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

