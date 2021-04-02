Equities Analysts Set Expectations for EnerSys’ FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:ENS)

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for EnerSys in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 30th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $4.48 per share for the year. Northcoast Research currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for EnerSys’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.57 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.47 EPS.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their target price on EnerSys from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. EnerSys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

Shares of ENS opened at $93.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.29. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $41.43 and a twelve month high of $104.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in EnerSys by 65,889.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,523,000 after purchasing an additional 78,409 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in EnerSys in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,634,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in EnerSys in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,728,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in EnerSys in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in EnerSys by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 236,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.96%.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. The company offers energy systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions; motive power batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles; and specialty batteries, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications.

