Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Independent Bank Corp.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:INDB)

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Independent Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.92. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Independent Bank’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. Independent Bank had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $118.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.70 million.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Shares of INDB opened at $84.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.14. Independent Bank has a twelve month low of $49.25 and a twelve month high of $99.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. This is a positive change from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.16%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

