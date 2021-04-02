Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Price Target Increased to $6.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Equitrans Midstream presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.28.

Shares of NYSE:ETRN opened at $8.48 on Monday. Equitrans Midstream has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $11.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.50 and a beta of 2.23.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $367.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.15 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETRN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 31,824 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 12,903 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,786 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 115.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 14,118 shares during the period. 91.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

