Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Erie Indemnity Company’s principal business activity consists of management of the affairs for Erie Insurance Exchange. The company also participates in the property/casualty insurance business through its three wholly owned subsidiaries, Erie Insurance Company, Erie Insurance Company of New York, and Erie Insurance Property and Casualty Company and through its management of the Flagship City Insurance Company, a subsidiary of Erie Insurance Exchange. “

Get Erie Indemnity alerts:

ERIE opened at $223.48 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.01. Erie Indemnity has a 1-year low of $147.85 and a 1-year high of $266.77. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 40.27 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $609.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.88 million. Erie Indemnity had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 24.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Erie Indemnity will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $1.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Erie Indemnity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.32%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Erie Indemnity by 490.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Erie Indemnity during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Erie Indemnity by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Erie Indemnity in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Erie Indemnity in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. 35.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Erie Indemnity

Erie Indemnity Co engages in the insurance business and operates as an attorney-in-fact. It manages affairs at the Erie Insurance Exchange for the benefit of the policyholders. It covers policies in auto and leisure, home and property, life, and business insurance. The company was founded by Henry Orth Hirt and Ollie Grover Crawford on April 4, 1925 and is headquartered in Erie, PA.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Erie Indemnity (ERIE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Erie Indemnity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erie Indemnity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.