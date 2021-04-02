Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Erie Indemnity Company’s principal business activity consists of management of the affairs for Erie Insurance Exchange. The company also participates in the property/casualty insurance business through its three wholly owned subsidiaries, Erie Insurance Company, Erie Insurance Company of New York, and Erie Insurance Property and Casualty Company and through its management of the Flagship City Insurance Company, a subsidiary of Erie Insurance Exchange. “

NASDAQ:ERIE opened at $223.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.01. Erie Indemnity has a 1-year low of $147.85 and a 1-year high of $266.77. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.27 and a beta of 0.43.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $609.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.88 million. Erie Indemnity had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 11.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Erie Indemnity will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERIE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Erie Indemnity by 177.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after acquiring an additional 17,885 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Erie Indemnity by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Erie Indemnity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $533,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Erie Indemnity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Erie Indemnity by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 29,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,201,000 after acquiring an additional 10,266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

Erie Indemnity Company Profile

Erie Indemnity Co engages in the insurance business and operates as an attorney-in-fact. It manages affairs at the Erie Insurance Exchange for the benefit of the policyholders. It covers policies in auto and leisure, home and property, life, and business insurance. The company was founded by Henry Orth Hirt and Ollie Grover Crawford on April 4, 1925 and is headquartered in Erie, PA.

