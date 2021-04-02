ERn Financial LLC Invests $251,000 in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

ERn Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Tesla by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,942 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $198,000. Purus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,248,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $659,000. Finally, UBP Investment Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $479,000. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $6.18 on Friday, hitting $661.75. 35,298,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,593,984. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.28 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $694.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $614.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,328.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TSLA. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Edward Jones started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $354.33.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total value of $3,405,224.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,763,296.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $837.74, for a total transaction of $1,047,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,128,739.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,663 shares of company stock worth $57,237,947 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

