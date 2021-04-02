ERn Financial LLC Lowers Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

ERn Financial LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,005 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC owned 0.13% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $2,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2,533.5% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,343,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,111,000 after buying an additional 1,292,014 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 829,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,500,000 after purchasing an additional 246,812 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,073,000. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 523,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,304,000 after purchasing an additional 15,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 249,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,326,000 after purchasing an additional 73,872 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYG traded up $1.17 on Friday, reaching $76.28. 155,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,097. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12 month low of $39.46 and a 12 month high of $77.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.86.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

