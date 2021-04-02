ERn Financial LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

ERn Financial LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,065 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SLYG traded up $1.42 on Friday, reaching $87.27. The stock had a trading volume of 127,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,465. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.98. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $41.37 and a 12-month high of $90.14.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.