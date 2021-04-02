Ether Zero Price Hits $0.0030 (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded down 41.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Ether Zero has a total market capitalization of $540,384.48 and $95,167.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded up 54.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Ether Zero token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,077.53 or 0.03504338 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00025371 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero Profile

Ether Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Ether Zero’s total supply is 222,523,572 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,494,160 tokens. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org . The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

