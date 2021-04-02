Eudaimonia Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, TCF National Bank purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000.

NYSEARCA:XMMO opened at $84.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.57. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $45.48 and a 52-week high of $89.02.

