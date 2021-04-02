Eudaimonia Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) by 94.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CDC opened at $62.63 on Friday. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.65 and a fifty-two week high of $62.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.144 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

