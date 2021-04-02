Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $447,000 Stock Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PNR. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pentair during the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Pentair by 595.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 9,929 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pentair during the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Pentair by 8.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 410,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,811,000 after acquiring an additional 31,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in Pentair by 0.4% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 72,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $62.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $26.95 and a twelve month high of $63.35. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.26 and its 200 day moving average is $53.49.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Pentair had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $796.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is 33.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.29.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

