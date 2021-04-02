Eudaimonia Partners LLC Sells 1,986 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,625 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,986 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOD. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 187.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,474,182 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $189,094,000 after purchasing an additional 7,478,112 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,466,532 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $100,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669,074 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,965,029 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $114,784,000 after acquiring an additional 671,549 shares in the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 967,880 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,951,000 after buying an additional 358,714 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,692,579 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $77,333,000 after buying an additional 330,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Redburn Partners raised Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vodafone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of Vodafone Group stock opened at $18.73 on Friday. Vodafone Group Plc has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $19.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.