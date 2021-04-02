EUNO (EUNO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $41,271.00

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded down 20.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Over the last week, EUNO has traded 32.3% lower against the US dollar. One EUNO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. EUNO has a total market cap of $15.73 million and $41,271.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $470.09 or 0.00787249 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000432 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000081 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000040 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 230.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About EUNO

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,162,443,926 coins. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

EUNO Coin Trading

