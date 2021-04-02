Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Euronav is a tanker company. It owns, operates and manages a fleet of vessels for the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products. The company also offers ship management services. It operates primarily in Europe and Asia. Euronav is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EURN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Euronav from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Euronav from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Euronav in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.10.

EURN stock opened at $9.22 on Wednesday. Euronav has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $12.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.05). Euronav had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 47.83%. The company had revenue of $111.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.79 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Euronav will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,008,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,639,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Euronav by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 641,605 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after acquiring an additional 209,649 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.33% of the company’s stock.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the shipping and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 15, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 2 V-Plus vessels, 42 VLCCs, 26 Suezmaxes, and 2 FSO vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

