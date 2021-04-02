Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 33,135 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.47% of Euronet Worldwide worth $35,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,654,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Dorsal Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,427,000 after acquiring an additional 269,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,486,000 after buying an additional 18,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

EEFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.55.

Shares of Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $141.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.30. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.59 and a 1 year high of $167.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 267.55 and a beta of 1.60.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.39. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $706.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

