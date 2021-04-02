Evercore ISI Upgrades Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) to “Outperform”

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Floor & Decor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Floor & Decor from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Floor & Decor from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Floor & Decor from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.43.

Shares of FND opened at $98.89 on Monday. Floor & Decor has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $108.54. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 60.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $723.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.71 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.77%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Lisa Laube sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $2,496,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 126,839 shares in the company, valued at $12,176,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $4,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,494,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,816 shares of company stock valued at $7,858,705. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 5,670.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

