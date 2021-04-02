ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 59,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.11% of Triumph Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Triumph Group by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Triumph Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Triumph Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 115,748 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Triumph Group by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Triumph Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGI opened at $18.60 on Friday. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.36 and a 12 month high of $19.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 3.23.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.15. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $426.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Triumph Group, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Triumph Group news, EVP Peter K. A. Wick sold 10,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $155,447.46. 1.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Truist raised shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

