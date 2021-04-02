ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases 8,155 Shares of Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,155 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Guess’ worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brant Point Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Guess’ in the fourth quarter worth about $2,975,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Guess’ by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 8,824 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guess’ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $508,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guess’ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guess’ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,813,000. 66.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Guess' alerts:

Shares of GES stock opened at $24.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.93 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.25 and its 200 day moving average is $19.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Guess’, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $28.30.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.62. Guess’ had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a positive return on equity of 0.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Guess’, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be issued a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Guess”s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GES. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Guess’ from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Guess’ from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

About Guess’

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Read More: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES).

Receive News & Ratings for Guess' Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess' and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.