ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 6,674 Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP trimmed its position in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) by 57.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,674 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Kodiak Sciences were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KOD. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KOD has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $133.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.83.

In other news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 26,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.77, for a total value of $4,386,651.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,580,981.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 39.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ KOD opened at $109.10 on Friday. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.13 and a 1 year high of $171.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of -47.03 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.32.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.17). On average, analysts forecast that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

