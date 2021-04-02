ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes $734,000 Position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,552,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,968 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,540,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,359,000 after purchasing an additional 356,635 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,878,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,935,000 after purchasing an additional 123,445 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 925,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,474,000 after purchasing an additional 65,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 882,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,972,000 after purchasing an additional 129,498 shares during the last quarter. 62.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Premier news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $175,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC opened at $34.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.38. Premier, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.64 and a fifty-two week high of $37.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.26.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. Premier had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 65.81%. The firm had revenue of $422.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Premier’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Premier, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.54%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PINC. Benchmark raised shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Premier from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Premier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.31.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

