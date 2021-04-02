FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.74 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for FactSet Research Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $2.74 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.76. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.76 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.69 EPS.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $391.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.90 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 25.08%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on FDS. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.30.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $317.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53. FactSet Research Systems has a 52-week low of $249.13 and a 52-week high of $363.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $313.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $324.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.33%.

In other news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.72, for a total transaction of $258,953.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,838.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.44, for a total transaction of $763,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,899.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,466 shares of company stock worth $2,651,182. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,668,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,552,406,000 after buying an additional 101,926 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 884,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,170,000 after acquiring an additional 13,133 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 529,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,183,000 after buying an additional 5,259 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,002,000 after buying an additional 10,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 203,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,712,000 after buying an additional 63,930 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

