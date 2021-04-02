FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 10.75-11.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.57-1.585 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.58 billion.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $317.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $313.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $324.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. FactSet Research Systems has a 52-week low of $249.13 and a 52-week high of $363.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $391.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.90 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 25.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 28.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FDS. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $291.30.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,133 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.65, for a total transaction of $358,764.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $761,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.44, for a total transaction of $763,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,899.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,466 shares of company stock valued at $2,651,182 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

