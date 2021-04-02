Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Insider Sells C$1,246,989.72 in Stock

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) insider Andrew Barnard sold 2,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$552.99, for a total value of C$1,246,989.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$29,519,094.49.

Shares of TSE:FFH opened at C$554.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$524.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$450.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.13. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of C$319.37 and a 12-month high of C$560.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.57.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$42.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$17.86 by C$24.73. The business had revenue of C$8.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.98 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited will post 48.5299978 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $13.008 per share. This represents a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 20th. This is a positive change from Fairfax Financial’s previous annual dividend of $10.00. Fairfax Financial’s payout ratio is currently 158.98%.

Several analysts have weighed in on FFH shares. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$600.00 to C$625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Scotiabank upgraded Fairfax Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$500.00 to C$590.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$500.00 to C$550.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It insures against losses to property from fire, explosion, earthquake, windstorm, flood, boiler explosion, machinery breakdown, and construction defects, as well as underwrites automobile, commercial and personal property, and crop insurance.

