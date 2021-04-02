Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FCAC) Short Interest Up 40.1% in March

Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FCAC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 492,800 shares, an increase of 40.1% from the February 28th total of 351,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 922,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Falcon Capital Acquisition stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.92. The stock had a trading volume of 581,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,765. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.72. Falcon Capital Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.81.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brant Point Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Falcon Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Falcon Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,324,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Falcon Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,365,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Falcon Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,275,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,581,000.

Falcon Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

