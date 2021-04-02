Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.48. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

NASDAQ FMAO opened at $25.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.69 and a 200-day moving average of $22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $281.60 million, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.30. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.25 and a 52-week high of $29.37.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 7.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMAO. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 293.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.93% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposits; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

