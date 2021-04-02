Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2021

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 221,700 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the February 28th total of 276,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 69,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

FMNB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmers National Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Farmers National Banc from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.17.

Shares of FMNB stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,206. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.24 and a 200-day moving average of $13.31. The stock has a market cap of $475.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.94. Farmers National Banc has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $18.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $36.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.23 million. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 13.01%. On average, equities analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Farmers National Banc by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,572,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,865,000 after purchasing an additional 67,584 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Farmers National Banc by 21.9% during the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 508,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,554,000 after purchasing an additional 91,386 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Farmers National Banc by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Farmers National Banc by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 55,612 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 210,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 21,094 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit