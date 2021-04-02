Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Short Interest Update

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 221,700 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the February 28th total of 276,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 69,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

FMNB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmers National Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Farmers National Banc from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.17.

Shares of FMNB stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,206. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.24 and a 200-day moving average of $13.31. The stock has a market cap of $475.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.94. Farmers National Banc has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $18.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $36.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.23 million. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 13.01%. On average, equities analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Farmers National Banc by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,572,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,865,000 after purchasing an additional 67,584 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Farmers National Banc by 21.9% during the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 508,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,554,000 after purchasing an additional 91,386 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Farmers National Banc by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Farmers National Banc by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 55,612 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 210,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 21,094 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

