Federated Hermes Inc. Buys New Position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 26,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CMC Materials by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 7,291 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in CMC Materials by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in CMC Materials by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 191,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,019,000 after purchasing an additional 31,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in CMC Materials by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CCMP opened at $187.79 on Friday. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.13 and a 12-month high of $187.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.07.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.19. CMC Materials had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $287.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from CMC Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is currently 24.63%.

In other CMC Materials news, CEO David H. Li sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.67, for a total transaction of $6,257,460.00. Also, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total value of $656,450.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,861,451.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CCMP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on CMC Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.56.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

