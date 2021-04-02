Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Position in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,881 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Premier Financial were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Premier Financial by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Premier Financial during the third quarter valued at about $162,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Premier Financial by 231.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Premier Financial during the third quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Premier Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PFC opened at $33.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 1.47. Premier Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.56 and a 1 year high of $35.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.80 and its 200 day moving average is $25.37.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $73.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.67 million. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 15.58%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is presently 37.94%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $25.50 price objective (down from $26.50) on shares of Premier Financial in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Premier Financial from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Premier Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.63.

In other news, EVP Tina Nutter acquired 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.61 per share, with a total value of $50,545.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,545.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Premier Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group that provides community banking and financial services. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts; mortgages, home equity loans, and auto and vehicle loans; debit cards; trustee services; and various insurance products, such as auto/vehicle, health, homeowners, and life insurance, as well as property, liability, business vehicle, cybersecurity, risk management, and employee group plans.

