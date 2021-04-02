Federated Hermes Inc. Makes New Investment in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEOG. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NEOG opened at $89.33 on Friday. Neogen Co. has a 52 week low of $59.70 and a 52 week high of $90.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.50.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Neogen had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $116.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.33.

In other Neogen news, Director Terri A. Morrical sold 600 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total transaction of $52,794.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,175 shares in the company, valued at $3,359,018.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William T. Boehm sold 3,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.72, for a total transaction of $242,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,024.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,240 shares of company stock valued at $6,203,987. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

