Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 1,452 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Motco raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 1,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 5,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 53,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,654,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $186.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $182.59 and a 200-day moving average of $164.99. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $130.27 and a one year high of $195.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19, a P/E/G ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

AVB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.33.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

