Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 310 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in Waste Management by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 61,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Waste Management by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,294,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,613,000 after acquiring an additional 308,264 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 18,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Waste Management by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 54,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,484,000 after acquiring an additional 13,503 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Waste Management by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,841,000 after acquiring an additional 5,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

WM stock opened at $129.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.54. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $131.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $54.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. On average, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 52.27%.

Waste Management announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have commented on WM. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.23.

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 432 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $48,077.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,464.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 392 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $43,641.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,515.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,683 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,485 over the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

