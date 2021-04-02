Field & Main Bank Acquires 150 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in American Tower were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in American Tower by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,763,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $620,214,000 after acquiring an additional 58,469 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in American Tower by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 672,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,995,000 after acquiring an additional 25,954 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,010,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in American Tower by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 8,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total value of $452,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,337 shares in the company, valued at $5,049,725.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,772,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,588 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,500. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen cut their target price on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.50.

Shares of American Tower stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $240.06. 1,726,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,367,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $106.68 billion, a PE ratio of 56.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $221.24 and a 200-day moving average of $229.17. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. American Tower’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 62.61%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

