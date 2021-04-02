Field & Main Bank Acquires 90 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UPS. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 243.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UPS traded up $1.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $171.28. 3,615,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,700,524. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.35 and a 12-month high of $178.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $162.72 and a 200-day moving average of $165.13.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.18%.

UPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.13.

In other news, Director Wayne M. Hewett purchased 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

