Field & Main Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Field & Main Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,795 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 1.2% of Field & Main Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Facebook from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.90.

Facebook stock traded up $4.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $298.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,615,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,734,324. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.83 and a 1 year high of $304.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $271.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.04.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total value of $196,613.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at $9,982,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $16,540,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,446,757 shares of company stock worth $390,059,400 over the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

