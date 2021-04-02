Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Sets New 52-Week High at $3.17

Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$3.17 and last traded at C$3.15, with a volume of 489567 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.86.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Pi Financial set a C$5.75 price objective on Filo Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Haywood Securities increased their price target on Filo Mining from C$4.60 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Filo Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 18th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.99. The firm has a market cap of C$373.30 million and a PE ratio of -17.46. The company has a current ratio of 9.03, a quick ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

