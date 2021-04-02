First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Given New $18.65 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $17.25 to $18.65 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $13.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.35. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.96 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

