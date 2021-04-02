First Hawaiian, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share (NASDAQ:FHB)

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2021

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for First Hawaiian in a report released on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.47. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Hawaiian’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.07.

Shares of First Hawaiian stock opened at $27.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. First Hawaiian has a one year low of $13.56 and a one year high of $30.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.62.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $188.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.24 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 7.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FHB. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 395.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 80,250 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in First Hawaiian by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,469,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,558,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Earnings History and Estimates for First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB)

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit