First Hawaiian, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share (NASDAQ:FHB)

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for First Hawaiian in a report released on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.47. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Hawaiian’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.07.

Shares of First Hawaiian stock opened at $27.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. First Hawaiian has a one year low of $13.56 and a one year high of $30.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.62.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $188.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.24 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 7.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FHB. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 395.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 80,250 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in First Hawaiian by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,469,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,558,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

