First National Bank of Omaha Cuts Holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

First National Bank of Omaha trimmed its holdings in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha owned approximately 0.12% of Kforce worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Kforce by 1.8% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 27,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Kforce by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 251,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,605,000 after purchasing an additional 10,706 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Kforce by 79.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 214,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,886,000 after purchasing an additional 94,994 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Kforce by 37.6% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in Kforce by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 122,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Kforce news, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $250,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $49,148.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,049 shares of company stock worth $3,274,405. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KFRC opened at $54.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Kforce Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $55.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.81.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $354.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.00 million. Kforce had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kforce Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.15%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Kforce from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Sidoti raised shares of Kforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, security, enterprise data, and project management.

