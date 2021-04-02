First National Bank of Omaha Purchases Shares of 11,333 Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,333 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 7,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.67, for a total value of $76,748.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 136,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,313,074.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.67, for a total transaction of $78,036.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 401,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,526,231.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,555 shares of company stock valued at $755,689. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies (de) stock opened at $46.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -256.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Bottomline Technologies has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $55.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.53.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $116.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on EPAY. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bottomline Technologies (de) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.69.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

