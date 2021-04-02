First National Bank of Omaha Reduces Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

First National Bank of Omaha trimmed its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $4,224,891.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,380,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DE shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $341.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.20.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $372.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $350.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.21. The company has a market cap of $116.64 billion, a PE ratio of 42.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $117.85 and a 12-month high of $392.42.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

