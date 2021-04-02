First National Bank of Omaha Sells 2,140 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

First National Bank of Omaha lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

EFA opened at $76.86 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $50.58 and a 1-year high of $77.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.80 and a 200-day moving average of $73.18.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Story: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.