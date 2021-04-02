First National Bank of Omaha Sells 2,872 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

First National Bank of Omaha lowered its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 94,088 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,872 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha owned approximately 0.06% of Old National Bancorp worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Old National Bancorp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 806,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,351,000 after buying an additional 15,828 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Old National Bancorp by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,112 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

In related news, COO James A. Sandgren sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $473,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Old National Bancorp stock opened at $19.42 on Friday. Old National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.19 and a 12-month high of $21.28. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.54.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $223.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.62%.

Old National Bancorp Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

