First National Bank of Omaha Takes Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,272 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Qualys by 2.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,654 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Qualys from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.80.

In other news, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.76, for a total value of $382,448.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 224,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,325,866.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total transaction of $178,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 95,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,337,290.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 27,912 shares of company stock worth $3,763,470. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $103.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.25 and its 200-day moving average is $104.89. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.34 and a 12-month high of $148.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.09 and a beta of 0.79.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. Qualys had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

